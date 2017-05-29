Committee pushes for more airplane noise complaints
Milton, MA- Milton’s Airplane Noise Advisory Committee is encouraging residents to file complaints to help push forward their battle against airplane noise and even pollution in the town. Filing complaints about airplane noise will help the committee combat the noise that continues to infuriate many residents.
This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, May 25 edition of the Milton Times.
Category: Air Traffic Noise Complaints, News