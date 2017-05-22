Milton, MA- On April 29, Historic New England hosted Gilded Glamour at the Eustis Estate Museum and Study Center on Canton Avenue. Two hundred guests gathered to celebrate the transformation and restoration of this Gilded Age mansion and to enjoy the first look at Mementos: Jewelry of Life and Love, from Historic New England, the premiere exhibition in the new Eustis Estate galleries.

