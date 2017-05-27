Milton, MA- The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will host a five day celebration over Memorial Day weekend to commemorate the centennial of President John F. Kennedy, who was born in Brookline on May 29, 1917. Events and activities include the opening of a new exhibition, JFK100 Milestones & Mementos, and programs highlighting Kennedy’s legacy as a “champion of peace, inclusion, public service, science and innovation and the arts.”

