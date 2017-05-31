

The headshots of the nearly 250 MHS 2017 graduates are running in full color in the print pages of the June 1 issue of the Milton Times.

The photos form an 8-page pullout section.

The display is something that originated 21 years ago in the paper, which was created in 1995. In recent years problems obtaining the photos led to an online-only display. The paper’s publisher Pat Desmond said, “I am thrilled to have the photos back. This is the first time the photos have been printed in full color in the Milton Times. All the staff at the Times appreciates the help of the Milton public schools in making this happen.”

Meanwhile graduation is scheduled for Sunday June 4 at 2 p.m. in the Copeland Field House at MHS.