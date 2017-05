Milton, MA- For another year, the town’s storm water fee will remain in place. After more than an hour of often acrimonious discussion, Town Meeting voters easily approved the storm water fee article on a voice vote. Several speakers criticized the process as “dishonest” and a way to circumvent the property tax limits imposed by Proposition 2 1/2.

