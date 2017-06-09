Milton, MA- It has become rather routine. The Milton High Girls Track and Field team captured two more championships, winning the Eastern Massachusetts Division 3 State Championship and All-State Championships, their tenth and eleventh major championships over the last two school years, while boys all-star Smith Charles captured the 100 and 200-meter dashes at the Eastern Mass.

This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, June 8 edition of the Milton Times.