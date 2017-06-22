Milton, MA- By a comfortable margin voters approved the 43.1 million Proposition 2 1/2 override in a special election June 20. The question easily passed, with 3,484 yes votes 56 percent to 2,782 no votes, 44 percent. The measure enjoyed broad support across town. The town’s first Proposition 2 1/2 override vote in eight years brought 6,266 voters, about 36 percent to the polls.

