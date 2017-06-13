The State Senate recently adopted an amendment to fund the Milton Substance Coalition along with other community substance abuse prevention coalitions that provide services across the Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth districts. The amendment was sponsored by Sen. Walter Timilty. In his maiden speech as a member of the state Senate, Timilty extolled the work underway in local communities that aimed to combat the epidemic of opioid addiction and overdose.

This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, June 8 edition of the Milton Times.