fitness unlimited

Town hires PR firm to promote programs

| June 1, 2017

Milton, MA- Town Administrator Michael Dennehy has hired a Boston public relations firm to increase favorable media coverage and combat inaccurate information, especially on social media.  He said the firm, Colette Phillips Communications is “really highly recommended” and has a record of “getting the message out”.  A two-month contract for May and June has been signed at $6,000 per month.

 

This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, June 1 edition of the Milton Times, on newsstands today.





Share
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail



Tags: ,

Category: Milton, News

Comments are closed.

«