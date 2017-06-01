Milton, MA- Town Administrator Michael Dennehy has hired a Boston public relations firm to increase favorable media coverage and combat inaccurate information, especially on social media. He said the firm, Colette Phillips Communications is “really highly recommended” and has a record of “getting the message out”. A two-month contract for May and June has been signed at $6,000 per month.

