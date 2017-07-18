Milton, MA- For longtime Milton residents, the closing of Dave’s in late 2015 was a real blow. The iconic bicycle shop had served the town for nearly 40 years, providing the first bike for generations of kids in town and repairing everything from flat tires to squeaky brakes. Those still mourning the loss have a pleasant surprise ahead though, if they visit the Milton Farmers’ Market on a Thursday afternoon.

This article can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, July 13 edition of the Milton Times.