Milton, MA- The Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition may find a new source of funds from a liquor tax. The group has been working through a federal grant that is ending this year. At the selectmen’s meeting July 5, Chair David Burnes informed the board that he has the idea to propose a one percent tax on alcohol purchases in the town and to use those proceeds to aid and fund MSAPC.

This story can be read in its entirety in the Thursday, July 20 edition of the Milton Times.