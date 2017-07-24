Milton, MA- Earlier this month, Milton High School Future Business Leaders of America attended and competed in the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, CA. Close to 13,000 students from across the globe attended the conference and competed for national championships. During the conference, the students networked with the top FBLA students across the country, attended workshops, competed and heard top business executives speak.

