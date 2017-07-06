Milton, MA- For the next five years, The Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will adhere to a strategic plan that is focused on reducing substance use in Milton. The coalition officially released its strategic plan to members on June 26. The Strategic Plan, approved by the Coalition’s steering committee and Core Stakeholder’s Group will serve as a roadmap for the Coalition’s work between 2017 and 2022 according to the press release.

