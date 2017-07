Milton,MA- If your’e looking for a safe way to dispose of unwanted, unused and expired medications, visit the Medication Return Kiosk at the Milton Police Station located at 40 Highland St.

The kiosk has been in operation for about five years now. The whole process is anonymous and the kiosk is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

