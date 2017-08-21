Milton, MA- From July 25 to 27, two Pierce Middle School teachers attended the 18th annual peer training for educators in Montpielier Vermont, offered by the Anti-Defamation League. Erin Power and Danielle Huebner represented Pierce at the training that is “designated to provide educators with the knowledge and strategies to cultivate a prejudice-free environment and implement ADL’s Peer Training Program for students in their respective middle and high schools.”

