Milton, MA- An underground parking garage, new retail shops and 71 apartment units may be built at the heart of East Milton Square. A plan being developed by Falconi Properties LLC for East Milton Square to change the current properties along Bassett Street going from Franklin Street along the alleyway of Adams Court to a new apartment block. The construction would also run along Adams Court up Adams Street. The plan would significantly reshape the look of the neighborhood and impact the square.

