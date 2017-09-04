Milton, MA- A new development is being planned by David Arrowsmith of Capital Construction for 410 Granite Ave. The proposal, going before the Board of Appeals on September 19 at 7:45pm in the basement conference room at Town Hall, calls for six 2-bedroom condominiums and retail space of over 800 square feet. The notice before the board calls for five two-bedroom units and a one-bedroom condo, however Arrowsmith said the building will be six two-bedrooms.

