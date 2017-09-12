Milton, MA- At the Planning Board meeting August 24, a preliminary subdivision hearing was held for the property off 1065 Brush Hill Road. Neighbors who oppose the proposed plan showed up in numbers. The proposed plan is a three-lot subdivision. Attorney Robert Galvin represents the abutters and Ned Corcoran is representing the applicant for the subdivision, Juliet Turner.

