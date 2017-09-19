Milton, MA- Recycling Solutions, the company that receives the solid waste from the town, exercised a clause in their contract to stop receiving trash from Milton as of Aug. 31. Trash will still be picked up each Wednesday and Thursday throughout the town. The company who collects the solid waste is Sunrise Scavenger. Sunrise delivers the waste to Recycling Solutions in Dedham for processing and disposal.

