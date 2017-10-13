Milton, MA – On October 4 Congressman Steven Lynch introduced the Air Traffic Noise and Pollution Report Consensus Act of 2017 to the House of Representatives. The act addresses increasing community concerns about airplane noise and pollution by requiring the FAA to sponsor an expert consensus report issued by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine on the health effects of airplanes flying over residential areas.

