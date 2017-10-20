Town Clerk, Susan M. Galvin announces caucuses will be held for Precincts 1, 2, 3, and 7 prior to the October Town Meeting on Monday, October 23, 2017 due to town meeting member vacancies in each of these precincts. The purpose of the caucus is for the remaining elected town meeting members of each precinct to choose a successor to serve as a town meeting member until the next annual town election in accordance with our Town Charter, Section 6.

All caucus will be held in the Milton High School Cafeteria. The scheduled time for each caucus is listed below. Each caucus will begin promptly at the time listed. Section 6 states that “….At such meeting a majority of such members shall constitute a quorum and shall elect from their own number a chairman and a clerk. The election to fill such vacancy shall be by ballot and a majority of the votes cast shall be required for a choice….”

Any registered voter in one of the precincts listed below may request consideration of the remaining elected precinct town meeting members by attending the caucus at the time listed below

Precinct 1: 6:15pm

Precinct 2: 6:25pm

Precinct 3: 6:35pm

Precinct 7: 6:45pm

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact the Town Clerk at 617-898-4859 or sgalvin@townofmilton.org.