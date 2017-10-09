Milton, MA- Meena Tondravi and Eurides Barros of the Tucker PTO helped organize with Tucker Principal Elaine McNeil-Girmai Tucker Cares, a new program to help teach children compassion and community service. The organization will feature students helping out people in town and hopes to show them that while there might be limits to what they can do, they can still do something to show kindness to others.

