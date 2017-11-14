BID-Milton Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety

| November 14, 2017

Milton, MA- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton was recently awarded a fifth consecutive “A” grade in the Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2017 Hospital Safety Score Report.  Leapfrog, a national patient safety organization provides letter grades to more than 2,500 hospitals nationwide on a bi-annual schedule based on how well the hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections.  According to Leapfrog, an “A” grade is one of the most significant honors a hospital can achieve and one of the most important indicators of patient safety.   To see BID-Milton’s full score and access consumer-friendly tips for patients and loved ones visiting the hospital, visit http:www.hospitalsafety.org.





