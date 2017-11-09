Milton, MA- The Planning Board has not taken a vote to approve a site plan for a proposed mixed-use building at 475 Adams Street, after determining that further evaluations need to be made. Residents and officials have had conversations about this project for about a month, most recently during the board’s Oct. 26 meeting. The Board of Appeals had a meeting with the applicant 131 Eliot Street, LLC on Oct. 25 to discuss the impact the project would have on East Milton.

