Louise M. (Varnerin) DiTullio, of Boca Raton, Florida and Milton, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2017.

Born in Boston and raised in Wellesley, Louise is a graduate of Girls Latin School, Class of 1948 and Simmons College, Class of 1952. She was active in both alumni associations.

Louise supported her husband Clifton with the establishment of DiTullio Insurance Agency Inc. and was a Girl Scout Leader for decades. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and later in life became a proficient golfer. She was a member of both Wollaston Golf Course and Via Mizner Golf and County Club of Boca Raton, FL. She had been active in supporting the Milton schools.

Louise always had her door open to company and her kitchen table set.

Beloved wife of the late Clifton R. DiTullio, she was the mother of Diane DiTullio Agostino and her husband Frank of Milton, Richard P. DiTullio and his wife Carol of Milton, Roy M. DiTullio and his wife Kathleen of Canton, Peter C. DiTullio and his wife Stephanie of Fallbrook, California and Paul A. DiTullio and his wife Mary of Northboro. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher, John and his wife Cate and Emily Agostino, Hana and Evan DiTullio, Corinne and Lauren DiTullio, Paige DiTullio and Tim and Kate DiTullio.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church, Saturday, November 11. Interment will follow in Milton Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to a lunch in memory of Louise at Wollaston Golf Club, 999 Randolph Ave., at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Transportation is available for those in need by calling Diane.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105

Arrangements were by the Dolan Funeral Home, Milton. www.dolanfuneral.com.