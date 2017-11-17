Milton, MA- Property owners could see an increase of roughly 7.5 percent on their real estate tax bills in January due to the Selectmen’s Nov. 13 approval of tax classifications. If confirmed by state officials, the change voted by the selectmen and recommended by the assessors would result in a residential tax increase of 26 cents to $13.82 per $1,000 and a commercial tax rate of $21.91, an increase of 40 cents.

