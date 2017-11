Milton, MA- The town has started re-training the employees of the trash collection service to be more aware of the pay-as-you-go trash collection. This is part of efforts to mitigate the increasing expenses for trash removal. The trash collectors will now be better aware of and pay more attention to the annual trash stickers on residents’ trash cans.

This story may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, November 2 edition of the Milton Times.