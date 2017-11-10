Milton, MA – Milton’s Veterans Day observance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Town Hall. This year’s ceremony will honor the town’s Vietnam War veterans and Milton’s Challenge Coin will be distributed to all Vietnam veterans in attendance. A key element of this year’s program will be the dedication of a POW/MIA Chair that will be permanently located in the lobby of Town Hall. This chair symbolizes that as long as there are POW/MIAs who have not returned home from our nation’s conflicts, there will be an open chair waiting for them in Milton. Milton resident and Vietnam veteran Thomas Curran will be this year’s featured speaker.

Other details about this observance can be found on page 3 of the Thursday, November 9 edition of the Milton Times.