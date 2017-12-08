Town Initiates Working Group on Development

| December 8, 2017

Milton, MA- After hearing numerous resident express their concerns about the proposed development at Adams Court in East Milton, the selectmen encouraged the formation of a working group to better address interests of all involved. This would be a new, informal process to foster cooperation while respecting the views of all involved.

This article may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, December 7 edition of the Milton Times.

 





