Town Initiates Working Group on Development
Milton, MA- After hearing numerous resident express their concerns about the proposed development at Adams Court in East Milton, the selectmen encouraged the formation of a working group to better address interests of all involved. This would be a new, informal process to foster cooperation while respecting the views of all involved.
This article may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, December 7 edition of the Milton Times.
Share
Category: Milton, News, Uncategorized