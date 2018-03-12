At its most recent meeting the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association agreed to issue a call for steeple bells throughout town to ring out beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14, at the appointed time of the National School Walkout.

The National School Walk Out on March 14 is intended as both a memorial and a protest action. Outspoken students of Stoneman Douglas High and the Women’s March Youth EMPOWER organization are calling upon students, teachers, school administrators, parents and allies to take part in a #NationalSchoolWalkout for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. across every time zone on March 14 to protest Congress’ inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods.

At the sound of these bells remember all those whose lives have been lost to gun violence, including the 17 who lost their lives in Parkland, FL, remember all who learn and work in our nation’s schools, and consider what you can do today to prevent further gun violence.