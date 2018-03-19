The town is looking for a candidate to sit on the Blue Hills Regional School Committee to represent this community.

The opening was created by the death of Festus Joyce whose term continues until 2020.

Once a candidate applies, she or he will be voted on at a joint meeting of the Milton Selectmen and sitting members of the regional school committee.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides support of the Blue Hills Regional Vocational School District; the Committee is responsible for the development of policy as guides for administrative action and for employing a Superintendent who will implement its policies. The Committee is responsible for evaluating the effectiveness of its policies and their implementation. The Committee also is responsible for adoption of a budget that will enable the school system to carry out the Committee’s policies and also interacts and communicates with school staff and local citizens.

RESPOND TO :

Town Administrator Michael D. Dennehy, Selectmen’s Office 525 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186

Please respond by March 27.