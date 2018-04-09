Milton, MA- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID-Milton) is offering community health grants in amounts ranging from $500 to $2,000 to local service agencies, non-profit organizations, boards of health, coalitions and community groups to address specific public health needs outlined in the hospital’s 2016 Community Needs Assessment.

