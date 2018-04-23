Lynch opens Congressional Art Competition for high school students
Milton, MA -Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-Boston) has announced the opening of “An Artistic Discovery” the 2018 Congressional Art Competition open to all high school students who reside in the 8th Congressional District. The winner will have his or her work displayed in the United States Capitol for one year.
This story may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, April 20 edition of the Milton Times.
Share
Category: Congressman Steven Lynch, Milton, News