Milton, MA- Milton recently added a survey to its website concerning Route 138 and encourages those who drive on this state route every day to take a few minutes and complete the survey. Everyone who drives on it is familiar with the challenges Route 138 presents, including potholes, careless and aggressive drivers, the lack of sidewalks, no pedestrian crossing, longer traffic delays that make morning or afternoon commutes a nightmare.

This article may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, April 5 edition of the Milton Times. The link to complete the survey may be found on the Milton Insider app under “Events”