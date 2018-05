Milton, MA- The Milton Times website is pleased to launch a new weekly column that will let the reader know when the various Milton High School sports teams are playing home games. The schedule is as follows:

Varsity Baseball: vs. Natick H.S Monday, May 14, 3:45 pm Cunningham Park

Varsity Softball: vs. Brookline H.S., Wednesday, May 16, 7pm Gile Field

vs. N. Quincy H.S, Thursday, May 17 3:45pm Gile Field Grass

Boys Varsity Lacrosse vs. Newton North H.S. Tuesday, May 15 4:00pm Brooks Field Turf

Girls Varsity Lacrosse vs. Bridgewater-Raynham Regional H.S. 5:15pm Wednesday, May 16, Brooks Field Turf

Boys Varsity Tennis vs. Natick H.S Monday, May 14 3:45pm Kelly Courts

vs. Randolph H.S., Friday, May 18, 3:45pm Kelly Courts

Girls Varsity Tennis vs. vs. Brookline H.S. , 3:45pm Kelly Courts