Milton, MA- Josephine (Jo) Grant, wife of Milton Fire Chief John J. Grant died on June 2. Visiting hours will take place from 4-8pm on Wednesday, June 6 at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave, Milton. The Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 7 at 10:30am at St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St, Milton.