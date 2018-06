Milton, MA- Paul F. Dolan, Vice President of Dolan Funeral Services died on June 1. Visiting hours will take place from 4-8pm on Tuesday, June 5 at Dolan Funeral Home, 468 Granite Ave, Milton. The Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, June 6 at 10:00am at St. Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary’s Road, Milton.