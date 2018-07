Blue Hill Observatory offering rooftop fireworks viewing

Milton, MA- Blue Hill Observatory is inviting members to attend an upcoming special event and also encouraging newcomers to become members in time to participate in it. Members can take part in a “Members Only” rooftop fireworks viewing on either July 3 or July 4 from 8 to 11pm. Tickets for members are only $5. Drinks and refreshments will be available. A special offer is being made for new members or membership renewals. If you purchase an observatory membership between then and now, you will receive free admission to the rooftop fireworks viewing. Space is limited, contact Kaitlyn Geagan at kgeagan@bluehill.org.

