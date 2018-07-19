Fruit Center parking lot changes begin

Milton, MA- Changes to the parking lot at the Fruit Center Marketplace in Milton are underway as of Thursday, July 19. Visitors may see some trees being moved, part of the plan to “improve safety and flow of traffic in the parking lot,” per a handout and emails from the FCM. First, the lot behind the Milton Marketplace will be worked on. Then, the area between the Marketplace and Granite Avenue, and “from Antwerp Street to the island in the center of the lot. The changes will be extensive.”

The public is asked to expect some disruption as the changes are made.

“At certain times during construction many current parking spaces will be unavailable. Our employees will be parking off-site to free-up additional spaces in the back of the store. We expect that this reconfiguration will offer an improved driving experience and will alleviate much of the frustration experienced when navigating our parking lot. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this project,” the message states.

Category: MA, Milton