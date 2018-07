Milton, MA- A Milton tradition endures on the Fourth of July. It’s the annual celebration for kids ages 2-12 featuring races, face painting, Hoodsies ice cream cups and an antique fire engine for kids to climb on. Relive your childhood and come on down at 9am on Wednesday July 4 to watch the kids and enjoy the iconic ice cream treat on Kelly Field.

This article may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, June 28 edition of the Milton Times.

