Milton, MA- On August 4 and 5, riders from Milton will cycle up to 192 miles in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) with the goal of topping last year’s record-breaking gift and raising $52 million for critical cancer research and patient care at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

The entire list of those riding in the Pan-Mass Challenge can be found on Page 4 of the Thursday, July 5 edition of the Milton Times.

Category: Milton, News