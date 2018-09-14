Milton — Here are just a few of the headlines for the Thursday, Sept. 13 edition of the Milton Times:

“Task Force aims to save lives”

“Honoring a beloved art teacher Sept. 23”

“A ‘fighter’ boosts recycling to knock out trash, debris”

These news articles, features and the schedule for all Milton High School Varsity team games can be found in the Milton Times.

To subscribe, go to miltontimes.com for an online or print subscription. Each Thursday, the newspaper can be purchased at newsstands throughout Milton.

Category: Milton, News