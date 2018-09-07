Pressley wins nomination

Boston City Councillor Ayanna Pressley won the Democratic nomination for the 7th Congressional District Sept. 4 defeating 10-time incumbent Michael Capuano.

She has no Republican opposition in the November ballot and so will be heading to Washington DC in January.

Congressman Stephen Lynch, who represents the central and eastern parts of town, defeated two challengers Milton resident Christopher Voehl and Brenda Wu.

The election brought out 34% of the town’s 17,000 plus registered voters.

