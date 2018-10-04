BREAKING: Federal court dismisses charges facing Joyce

The indictments facing the late former state senator and longtime Milton resident Brian A. Joyce, will be dismissed, per a filing today from the U.S. District Court.

“Pursuant to FRCP 48(a), the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Andrew E. Lelling, hereby dismisses the case presently pending against Defendant Brian Augustine Joyce. In support of this dismissal, the government states that Mr. Joyce died on September 27, 2018.”

Category: Uncategorized