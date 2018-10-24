Milton High performs Les Miserables

See our video of the rehearsal of the Milton High School production of Les Miserables in our general archives, then click video archives.

The Milton High School drama department will present “Les Miserables: School Edition,” in the Charles Winchester Auditorium, 25 Gile Road, Milton, in four performances over three nights: Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 3 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and available online at https://mhsmusical2018.brownpapertickets.com and Milton High School.

Category: Event, Milton, News