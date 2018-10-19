TM faces plastic bags and gender neutrality

Town Meeting members will be faced soon with 17 articles running the gamut from banning plastic bags, creating a new town financial officer position, changing the name of the Board of Selectmen to the Select Board, and adopting a proposed overlay zoning district for Brook Road.

A Special Town Meeting is scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Milton High School auditorium. The high school is located at 25 Gile Road. See the Oct. 18 issue of the Milton Times for the full story.

