Milton, MA- Milton Town Clerk Susan Galvin estimates a 65 to 67 percent voter turnout for the Nov. 6 election. Polls at all 10 precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are 17,992 registered active voters Galvin said.

This article may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, Nov. 1 edition of the Milton Times.

Category: Milton elections, Milton Insider, News