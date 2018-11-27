Giving Tuesday begins

This #GivingTuesday, Nov. 27, DOVE will be sharing wishes of victims and survivors of domestic violence. Your donation will help us makes these wishes come true.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday will take place on November 27th and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.

DOVE clients often tell staff that the smallest things – a listening ear, food on the table, a small gift for a child – make all the difference. Your donation supports DOVE services that bring hope, healing, and safety to survivors and victims of domestic violence.

Those who are interested in joining DOVE’s #GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.dovema.ejoinme.org/givingtuesday or follow DOVE on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@DOVEinc).

About DOVE

DOVE offers a comprehensive range of services provided in a safe and comfortable environment, designed to increase safety, promote healing, and expand knowledge and resources for those we serve. DOVE staff are highly trained and well educated on issues related to domestic violence, and work to deliver services in a survivor-centered approach with the understanding that each survivor is an individual and all decisions are deeply personal.

About #GivingTuesday

Founded by the team in the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact at 92nd Street Y http://www.92Y.org, #GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. This year, #GivingTuesday falls on November 27. #GivingTuesday harnesses the collective power of a unique blend of partners to transform how people think about, talk about, and participate in the giving season. It inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world. #GivingTuesday demonstrates how every act of generosity counts, and that they mean even more when we give together.

