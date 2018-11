Milton, MA- Here are a few of the headlines for the Thursday, Nov. 15 edition of the Milton Times:

“Hollis Street parking to change”

“MHS Girls Cross Country Win Div. 3 Title”

“Board seeks over $500,000 in FY20 for more ed staff, a bus”

Talk-About by Times contributor Laura Griffin:”Time for real planning for East Milton Square”

News, sports and features can all be found in the award-winning Milton Times.

Category: Milton, News