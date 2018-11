Milton, MA- In the aftermath of the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association invites, indeed calls all in our community to gather in witness and solidarity with our Jewish neighbors on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 11:45am at Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills.

This article may be read in its entirety in the Thursday, Nov. 1 edition of the Milton Times.

Category: Milton, News